Fire erupts in kitchen with mother, child in Valparaiso apartment

VALPARAISO — A fire tore through a family's kitchen before firefighters arrived on scene to quickly extinguish the blaze.

At 6:56 p.m. Tuesday crews were called to a fire at 1005 McCord Road, said Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte.

Firefighters found heavy smoke pouring from a two-story apartment building that had four units. Residents were able to make it safely out of the building before firefighters arrived.

The fire was found in a downstairs apartment kitchen and was quickly extinguished using less than 100 gallons of water, Schulte said.

The resident told firefighters that she was cooking on her stove when she left the room to attend to her child, Schulte said. When she returned to the kitchen, the cabinets were on fire.

A neighbor tried to quell the flames by entering through the patio door with a fire extinguisher but the attempts were not successful. Someone used a pull station in the building hallway to alert first responders.

No one was injured in the fire. The Valparaiso Fire Department Investigation Bureau determined the fire's cause was unattended cooking and was accidental, Schulte said.