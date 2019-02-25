The Burns Harbor Fire Department responded Monday night to a reported first alarm fire at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, Burns Harbor Chief William Arney said.
It was the second incident at the steel mill in Porter County this month.
A truck of Burns Harbor firefighters went to assist ArcelorMittal’s house Fire Department at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Arney said.
He had not heard of any reported injuries but did not go on the call himself and was not sure if anyone had been hurt. The firefighters had left the scene within a few hours.
A video that went viral late Monday night showed an apparent explosion at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor that a self-identified truck driver said he took that night.
The video showed towering flames and thick black smoke rising up from the mill on the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Burns Harbor. A bright light flashes and sparks shower as flames rage in the background.
“Something just blew up here at the mill,” the man taking the video narrates. “Oh yeah, our day might be done for the day. Our day might be over fellas.”
ArcelorMittal and union officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Monday night.
The same steel mill sustained a “high voltage power interruption” that caused massive flaring on Feb. 5. A firefighter was injured while working to control the fire.
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor spilled 10,000 gallons of ammonia liquor as a result of that brief power outage, which was cleaned up within a few days.