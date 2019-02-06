BURNS HARBOR — A firefighter for the town of Porter was taken to a local hospital after assisting ArcelorMittal with two fires that broke out late Tuesday near a coke oven battery, an official said.
The Burns Harbor Fire Department was dispatched about 10:30 p.m. to assist with an industrial fire at the company's plant in Burns Harbor, Fire Chief William Arney said.
The Porter firefighter was transported from the scene because of heat exhaustion, he said. The firefighter was treated and released from a hospital.
The Burns Harbor Fire Department left the plant about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for ArcelorMittal said the plant "experienced a high voltage power interruption for a short duration" about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday.
"The plant required eight hours to re-establish operations," the spokeswoman said. "No employees or contractors were injured during the incident, and the interruption will not impact ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor's ability to meet customer demand."
Firefighters from Burns Harbor, Porter and Chesterton assisted, Arney said.