VALPARAISO — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire which broke out in the back of a semitrailer Monday morning.
Valparaiso Fire Department spokesman Robert Schulte said the department was called to UGN, 2252 Industrial Drive just after 10 a.m. Monday to find a semitrailer of materials on fire.
Schulte said maintenance was working on the back of the trailers when the fire ignited. The trailer contained fiber material used for the making of soundproofing material for cars.
The department used between 9,000 and 10,000 gallons of water and had the fire extinguished within 10 minutes. GE Marshal Excavating assisted firefighters with the use of equipment to remove the materials from the trailer.
No one was injured.