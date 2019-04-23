More than 1,800 first graders from across Porter County public schools visited Valparaiso University Tuesday for an event titled "Walk Into My Future." The students learned about math, science, art, foreign languages and more while also getting a chance to tour the university. At the end of the day, the kids participated in an interactive pep rally with the university's dance marathon team. Organizers hope the event will encourage kids to think about college before high school.
First graders walk into their futures at Valparaiso University
- Maximilian Kwiatkowski Max.kwiatkowski@nwi.com
- Updated
