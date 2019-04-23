{{featured_button_text}}
First-graders walk into their futures at Valparaiso University

A member of Valparaiso University's Dance Marathon team leads a pep rally with grade-schoolers from across Porter County as part of Tuesday's "Walk Into My Future" event. The goal of the event is to get the youngsters thinking about college before high school. More than 1,800 first-graders were expected to attend, according to program organizers.

 Maximilian Kwiatkowski, The Times

More than 1,800 first graders from across Porter County public schools visited Valparaiso University Tuesday for an event titled "Walk Into My Future." The students learned about math, science, art, foreign languages and more while also getting a chance to tour the university. At the end of the day, the kids participated in an interactive pep rally with the university's dance marathon team. Organizers hope the event will encourage kids to think about college before high school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags