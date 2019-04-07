Porter County residents will get some help with their spring cleaning, thanks to a collection event that will accept old tires and household hazardous waste. Restrictions or fees may apply.
The tire and household hazardous waste collection, sponsored by Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Porter County Expo Center/Fair Grounds, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. Attendees should enter Gate 3. Wait times may vary.
The first four tires up to 20 inches are free; the disposal fee for each additional tire up to 20 inches is $3. Residents can dispose of tires from 21 to 25 inches for $5 each, and tires more than 25 inches for $15 each.
Leftover household products that contain corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive ingredients are considered to be “household hazardous waste” or “HHW,” and require special care when they are discarded.
Examples of HHW products that will be accepted on May 4 include aerosols; anti-freeze; oil; batteries (household and automotive); corrosives; mercury containing products (fluorescent tubes, CFLs, thermometers, thermostats, etc.); oil-based paint, thinners and solvents; pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and other poisons; diesel fuel, gasoline, kerosene, other flammable liquids; ammunition and expired medications.
For a complete list of acceptable items, visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org. No latex paint will be accepted.
At this collection only, old gas cans will be exchanged for new environmentally friendly 2.5-gallon gas cans. Supplies of these cans are limited, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit one new gas can per vehicle/family. Gas cans are compliments of Northwest Indiana Clean Air.
For more information, call Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction, 465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org to learn more.
Additional household hazardous waste collections this year include: June 15 and Aug. 3 at Portage High School; 6450 U.S. 6; July 6 at Westchester Intermediate School, 1050 S. 5th St., Chesterton; July 27 at Hebron Middle/High School campus, 509 S. Main St.; and Oct. 12 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. All collections will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.