PORTAGE — Firefighters and police officers are often thought of as tougher than regular folks.
But, when they respond to an incident such as Tuesday morning's when a 3-year-old boy was killed and his 2-year-old sister severely injured after being struck by a train, even they are vulnerable.
"We are human at the end of the day," said Portage Assistant Fire Chief Dan Kodicek.
"It was a very emotional day for all those involved," said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams. "It first came out over the radio as train versus a juvenile. I'm thinking it was a teenager, which is bad enough. Then when the first officer arrived, it was two young kids and that ratchets it up."
"It has a huge personal effect on you," said Mike Kellems, who retired after 32 years as a police officer in LaPorte County and is certified in critical incident stress management.
Kellems calls the calls he can't forget "dominoes."
"And I hope those dominoes don't fall over," he said, adding everyone copes differently. "Most people don't ever see that type of trauma."
"You block part of it out and you have to learn to deal with it. You have to learn to remember it without reliving it," Kellems said.
Both Kodicek and Williams said assistance has been offered to police and firefighters who responded Tuesday morning at Woodland Village Mobile Home Park.
"At this moment we are in the process of making sure our officers and first responders are tended too as this event is something they will have to cope with mentally forever. This tragedy has affected not only them, it has shaken all of the Region; all of us went and hugged our children a bit tighter yesterday and maybe even recounted a time where we lost track of our children for a moment," said Portage Mayor James Snyder in a written statement.
Kodicek said firefighters answering the call were taken out of service after the call and the critical incident stress management team from the Porter County Fire Association District 1 was called in to offer counseling.
On Wednesday morning, four licensed therapists from the city's Employee Assistance Program met with an undisclosed number of police and firefighters.
"Not everyone experiences the same thing. We want to give them the tools to handle it," said Kodicek, adding some want to talk, others don't.
"This type of call affected us across the board. We could tell. People were breaking down after the call," Kodicek said.
Kellems said it is "real important" to share emotions, to talk about it, and "there's nothing wrong with crying if that's the emotion you are feeling.
He suggested first responder spouses should listen, encourage the responder to talk and be supportive.
It is also important to stay physically active and moving, Kellems said.
In addition to the first responders, train crews are also affected by such an incident.
"CSX crews who experience situations like what occurred in Portage yesterday typically are relieved of duty for the immediate shift and are encouraged to take some time off. As we did yesterday, we call in a new crew to finish the route," a CSX spokesperson said in a written statement. "Every employee reacts differently, thus, individual responses vary. CSX has an employee assistance program that provides employees access to a number of resources including licensed therapists to help them through tragedies like this."
Both Williams and Kodicek credited first responders for their professionalism in responding to the incident, carrying out their jobs and, only afterwards, allowing their personal reactions and feelings to surface.
"The performance of the people involved was amazing," Williams said.
Williams said counseling will continue to be available to the first responders through the city's program whenever they may feel the need and for as long as there is a need.
He said first responders often share with each other and count on the support of others who may have walked in their shoes.
Most first responders are private people, said Williams, adding that they know they can rely on each other.