Fish/chicken fry benefits Wheeler Girls Softball

VALPARAISO — A fish/chicken fry to benefit Wheeler Girls Softball is from 3:30-7 p.m. Friday at Wheeler High School, 587 W. 300 North in Valparaiso.
It includes a generous portion of Pollack and/or chicken. Order one or the other or a combo meal for $12. Cost is $11 for senior citizens.
Dinner includes corn, mashed potatoes, BBQ, ranch and tartar sauce, a roll and butter and dessert.
It's drive-thru service, so customers drive up to the east side of the high school by the cafeteria overhang for pickup.
