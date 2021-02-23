 Skip to main content
Fish/chicken fry benefits Wheeler High School Softball
Fish/chicken fry benefits Wheeler High School Softball

VALPARAISO — Wheeler High School Softball serves its second fish and chicken fry of the season from 3:30-7 p.m. March 5 at Wheeler High School, 587 W 300 N, Valparaiso, Indiana.

All orders are take out only. Orders will be taken at the high school's cafeteria overhang.

Cost is $12, $11 for seniors and includes fish only, chicken only or a combination of both. The meal includes corn, mashed potatoes, roll, butter, ranch, bbq and tartar sauce. Dessert is included.

All proceeds benefit Wheeler High School Softball.

