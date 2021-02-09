Fish fry supports Wheeler High School sofball

WHEELER — A Feb. 19 fish fry will support the Wheeler High School Softball program.

Because of the pandemic, this year's benefit is a drive-thru format. Dinners will be fried fresh, boxed up and delivered to your car.

Customers need only pull up to the circle drive, place an order, pay and receive their hot meal.

The cost for a fish dinner is $12. A chicken tender dinner is offered for $12 and a combination fish and chicken meal is also $12. All dinners include potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and dessert.

Senior citizens 65 and older are offered a $1 discount per meal. Cash or checks are accepted.

Dinner is served from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

