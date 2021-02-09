 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fish fry supports Wheeler High School sofball
urgent

Fish fry supports Wheeler High School sofball

{{featured_button_text}}

WHEELER — A Feb. 19 fish fry will support the Wheeler High School Softball program.

Because of the pandemic, this year's benefit is a drive-thru format. Dinners will be fried fresh, boxed up and delivered to your car.

Customers need only pull up to the circle drive, place an order, pay and receive their hot meal.

The cost for a fish dinner is $12. A chicken tender dinner is offered for $12 and a combination fish and chicken meal is also $12. All dinners include potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and dessert.

Senior citizens 65 and older are offered a $1 discount per meal. Cash or checks are accepted.

Dinner is served from 3:30 to 7 p.m. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schumer: Relief efforts to continue during trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts