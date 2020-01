Fisherman's catch in Little Calumet River brings out bomb squad

GARY — The Porter County Bomb Squad was dispatched to a bridge over the Little Calumet River in Gary Monday evening, where a fisherman reportedly hooked a potential explosive device.

Porter County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said his department's bomb squad went out to Gary to assist the police department there when asked about reports that a fisherman had reeled in a possible explosive from the river.

Gary and Porter County police shut down the Clark Road bridge over the Little Calumet River near 29th Avenue and the Lake Etta County Park in the city's Black Oak neighborhood Monday evening. Officers were observed examining an object on the bridge's concrete wall without bombs suits or protective equipment at around 7 p.m. Monday.

McFalls deferred further questions to Gary Police Department representatives, who did not immediately respond to questions.

