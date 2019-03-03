VALPARAISO — Heather Ward was outside last fall watching her 5-year-old son Jaxon Ward play when she decided to pick up her phone and capture his antics on video using her cellphone.
Suddenly, she and her phone were clobbered with a ball of sand thrown by Jaxon.
Rather than ending up in timeout as a result of the move, Jaxon will appear tonight on national television on "America's Funniest Home Videos."
"He's been jumping up and down. 'I'm going to be famous,'" Heather said, quoting her son.
Heather said she was encouraged by a friend from her home state of Tennessee to submit the video after it gathered a fair amount of attention on social media.
After waiting patiently for several months, she learned last week her video had been selected for the show and will be played tonight.
"It was a good video," said Mike Palleschi, the head writer and co-executive producer of "America's Funniest Home Videos."
The show's audience enjoys videos where children turn the tables a bit on parents, he said.
The video was chosen from 4,500 submitted each week and will appear among the 100 to 120 featured each Sunday on the hourlong show, he said.
The show receives not only a large number of videos, but also high-quality clips as a result of the high-definition cameras on so many cellphones these days, Palleschi said. This has given the show more options in editing and using the clips.
"The only problem is now we've seen everything," he said.
Heather said she did not set out to make the video as it turned out.
"I was looking at the phone, not him," she said. "I did not see that (the sand) coming. In hindsight, you can clearly see that coming."
Palleschi said he and others with the show are pretty good at identifying videos that have clearly been staged, and they don't make it on the air.
"If it rings untrue to us, it rings untrue to the audience," he said.
While poised to appear on national television and already predicting celebrity status, Jaxon was a little too shy last week to share what he thought of the upcoming appearance.
Heather said she is planning on hosting a gathering of family and friends to watch the show.
The upcoming television appearance comes at a good time for Jaxon, who has felt a little left out after learning his 11-year-old sister, Taylor, had been chosen cutest baby years earlier and had appeared on three different magazine covers.
"He was getting a little jealous," Heather said.