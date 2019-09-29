VALPARAISO — Rhondalyn Cox works during the week as an elementary school art teacher in East Chicago, but on Sunday she was displaying and selling jewelry and crocheted blankets and shawls made by her own hands.
She was among those taking part in the annual flea market fundraiser benefiting the Northwest Indiana African American Alliance at the David Butterfield Pavilion at the corner of Calumet and Evans avenues in Valparaiso.
What draws her to the alliance is the chance to share cultural experiences, especially through the expression of art.
Saundra Carson-Goldsby was selling her own jewelry and bags alongside Cox.
"It's a good place where we can exchange cultures," she said. "People are interesting."
The flea market is among the regular events held each year by the alliance, said Tina Allen-Abulhassan, who serves as the group's volunteer administrator.
You have free articles remaining.
Co-Founder Gregory Jones said the alliance was started in 2012 in the wake of the high-profile fatal Florida case of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old African-American high school student shot by George Zimmerman, a watch coordinator for a gated community.
The goal of the group is to monitor local law enforcement's interactions with the African-American community, address problems as they develop and educate the community on how to have a better relationship with police, he said.
Earlier this year, the group recognized the efforts of Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon, in addition to hosting a community gathering, Jones said.
Allen-Abulhassan said she views the alliance as giving a voice to the voiceless, as well as educating the community on matters such as how to properly handle themselves during traffic stops.
The alliance is hosting a forum Oct. 26 at Valparaiso University on immigration and the law, she said.