The National Park Service at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is seeking one food service vendor to serve park visitors in the concessions area at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion for the 2019 summer aeason with operations of at least Memorial Day through Labor Day. There will be a minimum required operation of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but the selected vendor may also choose to extend their hours and days of operation.
Federal regulations require any individuals or groups selling food or other items in a national park to obtain a Commercial Use Authorization permit. This permit will be issued specifically for the Portage Lakefront Pavilion location for the 2019 calendar year. Completed applications for a permit must include payment of $100 to cover the costs of processing the request and a brief business plan that includes a proposed list of menu items with prices. Applications are due no later than Jan. 25. Selected vendor will be required to pay a fee of 3 percent of their gross receipts minus the $100 application fee at the end of the season.
Additionally, vendors selling food must comply with county and federal health regulations and will have responsibilities in guest-generated garbage cleanup.
All inquiries are welcome. Park staff will select a vendor based on: the applicant’s ability to meet operational requirements, applicant’s business track record and applicant’s business plan which should include a wide variety of visitor offerings. Call Amber Siewin at 219-395-1859 or email amber_siewin@nps.gov to find out more information and to get an application.