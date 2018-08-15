VALPARAISO — South Shore Orchestra’s 2018 Wine Dinner toasts the theme The French Connection -- food, wine and music. A five-course gourmet meal will be paired with French wines at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Blue Point Restaurant, 13 E. Lincolnway. There also will be dinner music and live and silent auctions with items from Europe, China and the United States. All proceeds benefit South Shore Orchestra programs.
Tickets are $85 per person and only sold in advance by contacting Pete Brannen at 219-464-7816. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3590246 until Sept. 13. The South Shore Orchestra is an auditioned orchestra committed to bridging musicians, audiences and communities to advance enjoyment and appreciation of orchestra music throughout the south shore region.