Marty Good was 10 and a 4-H member when he first showed swine at the Porter County Fair.
After 10 years in 4-H and graduating from college, Good joined the fair’s Swine Committee.
Now, 65, he is president of the fair, overseeing a footprint that has more than doubled in size. Like many families in Porter county, Good’s involvement with the fair is multigenerational. His son and daughter were also 10-year 4-H members and his daughter hog won the Grand Championship.
“One of my grandsons has been a 4-H member for three years and my other grandson for a year,” says Good. “You’ll find a lot of families in Porter County that have long been associated with 4-H and the fair.”
But like all things, county and state fairs have changed as the rural population has migrated to cities. Still 1,000 kids are involved in 4-H in the county though traditional crafts such as sewing, baking and floral arrangements, along with raising livestock and newer disciplines such as photography and bridge modeling. All are on display at the fair.
The Porter County Fair traces its roots back to 1851, when it was held at the courthouse square. In 1859, the fair moved to land near a woolen factory on the southwest side of Valparaiso, closing in 1862 because of the Civil War. In 1871, the city commissioners purchased 20 acres north of the Grand Trunk Railway tracks, later adding 10 more acres.
Now, there’s approximately 90 acres of fairgrounds to accommodate a much wider range of attractions.
“The fair has changed from what used to be a farmer’s vacation into something for everyone,” says Good, who remembers soft serve ice cream being a big deal when he was young. “We have many more food options.”
“We’ve been working on a new plan,” says David Bagnall, manager of the fair. “The Porter County Commissioners have spent $3.8 million dollars upgrading. We’ve redone the road, put in more plantings, added more parking, moved the free entertainment up closer. The grounds look beautiful, it’s more like Disney.”
In 1952, it has been reported, some 20,000 people attended the fair.
“This year we’re expecting 150,000 to 160,000 people,” says Bagnall.
Back then, the Cole Bros. Circus elephants performed at the Grandstand, Bud Jones and his high school horse were one of the major attractions and John White and his six-horse hitch from Michigan City was on hand throughout the week.
“This year we have 10 buses for Sandberg’s Towing Figure Eight School Bus Derby,” says Bagnall. “There’s Dynamo Dogs from California and Midway rides.”
Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean features sword fighting, rope slinging and more from a 20-foot high wire at the top of a pirate ship.
Big time headliners and up-and-coming artists are part of the wide range of talent at this year’s Porter County Fair, now in its 168th year.
For rodeo and motor fans, there’s professional A-Bar Bull Riding, Night of Destruction Demo Derby, Tuff Truck Competition and K&F Dirt Drag Racing. On the gentler side, there’s the Bears of Bearadise Ranch, an act of friendly and well-treated bruins that have been appearing at fairs since 1926 and the 4-H Dog Showmanship Show along with plenty of other 4-H competitions including rabbit, goat and horse draft shows.
Besides all the yummy offerings from the 50 plus vendors, there’s also the Taste of 4-H Food Auction, where the children's wonderful baked goods are sold to the highest bidder, Donut Eating Contest and the 4-H Barbeque Competition. Proceeds from the food auction benefit the John Keller Memorial Scholarship, awarded to county 4-H members.