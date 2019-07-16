VALPARAISO — One sash was apparently not enough for Meg Parpart.

Porter County Fair attendees may have fed themselves on corn dogs, elephant ears and fried v…

If you go

The Porter County Fair runs from July 18-27 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso

Hours

8 a.m.-11 p.m. weekdays

8 a.m.-midnight weekends

4-H events begin daily between 8 and 8:30 a.m. daily.

Food vendors begin sales around 11 a.m.

Carnival rides open at 1 p.m.

General admission

Free before noon every day

Adults: $7

Children younger than 10: FREE

General admission tickets are required for grandstand events, which have an additional charge.

Value Pass

Ten One-Day Passes for general admission for $40

Buddy Pass Discounted Gate Admission (five one-day passes) $25 available online.

Carnival Tickets:

Rides cost 2-4 tickets.

1 ticket for $1.25

22 tickets for $25

55 tickets for $60

Closed-toe shoes are required for select rides.

Parking

Free

Shuttles run every 10 minutes from the four lots and various areas in the fairgrounds from 4–10 p.m. weekdays and 1–10 p.m. weekends.

On Senior Citizen and Veterans Appreciation Day, July 24, shuttles run from 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

For more information, visit portercountyfair.com.