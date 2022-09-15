Former Porter Judge Mary Harper dies; remembered as 'giant' for women, juveniles, legal system

VALPARAISO — After retiring a few years ago as Porter Circuit Court judge after 35 years in office only be to diagnosed with cancer, Mary Harper remained true to her love of the law and public service by continuing on as special judge and taking on several complicated cases.

She approached the challenges of cancer treatment with a positive outlook and even pushed herself, despite her frail condition, to be on hand in July to make a few comments as a local courtroom was named in her honor.

Harper succumbed to her illness Wednesday night at her Valparaiso home, according to family.

"The Indiana legal community and the citizens of Porter County lost a giant with the passing of Judge Mary Harper," Porter County Chief Public Defender Ken Elwood said.

"She cared more than anybody I have ever met about the needs of children and particularly the children of Porter County," he said.

"One of best stories I ever heard was Judge Harper was offered a spot on the Indiana Supreme Court and her response was, 'Thank you, but I have too much work to still do here in Porter County."

"Her influence was, however, across the state of Indiana," Elwood said. "She was a mentor and friend and will be sorely missed."

Career of many firsts

At the time of her retirement in 2019, Harper had the distinction of being the longest serving female judge in the state. This was on top of her many firsts in Porter County, which include being the first female deputy prosecutor, the first female chief deputy prosecutor, the first female county judge, the first female superior court judge and the first female circuit court judge.

In July, she added to that long list by becoming the first Porter County judge to have a courtroom named in her honor, located at the county's juvenile services center.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who took part in the dedication ceremony, called Harper "an absolute icon" and said she belongs in the pantheon of great judges.

"She broke so many barriers for all of us," Rush said.

Harper told The Times in 2017 the trajectory of her professional life was set during her final semester of law school, when her grandfather was murdered while walking to church in South Bend.

Those believed responsible for the killing were released when witnesses refused to testify, she said.

"I thought that was so wrong," Harper said. "I decided to work in social justice."

"I've got a little grandfather on my shoulder," she said, who reminded her to "be fair, be just."

"I felt guided through my whole career," Harper said.

Impact lives on

Mary DeBoer, who was sworn in by Harper as her replacement in 2020 as Porter County Circuit Court judge, said her appointment by the governor "is in itself an honor that constantly motivates me to strive for excellence. Mary Harper has been one of the most significant mentors I've had throughout my almost 30-year legal career."

"Everyone knew that her heart was devoted to the juveniles in Porter County," DeBoer said. "She constantly sought out and implemented new cutting-edge programs that not only helped the youths in our community, but also worked with their families to strengthen the family unit."

"To say that Mary Harper will be missed is a huge understatement," DeBoer said. "I am saddened that our time to continue to work together was cut short as she had so much more in her to give to our community as a senior judge."

"I am so blessed and honored that I had the opportunity to work in front of her as a lawyer, alongside her as a judicial officer, and with her as a friend. Rest in peace, Mary Harper."

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said he was part of the prosecutor's office when Harper joined and it did not take long for the two to become good friends.

"That was in 1975 and we have remained good friends ever since," he said.

"As a judge she was an innovator and a visionary with all of the work she did in the juvenile justice system not only here but throughout the entire state of Indiana," Germann said. "As a trial judge she was one of the best. The rules in her courtroom were clear and they were to be followed."

"She had a great understanding of the law and was not afraid of hard work to find out an answer to a complicated legal issue," he said. "What I will remember most about her is not so much what a great judge she was and a great lawyer, but through it all she was an even better person. This is a sad, sad day for me."

Attorney Mitch Peters, who had served as public defender in Harper's court, said Thursday morning, "We lost one of the greatest jurists in the history of Porter County. I have only love and respect for her."

"Contrary to her reputation, Mary was one of the most compassionate and caring persons I knew," he said.

Working her way up the ladder

Harper, who believed women have it much easier these days in the area of law, was a graduate of the Valparaiso University School of Law, which she completed in an accelerated two and a half years.

The South Bend native decided to remain in Porter County and said she went to work in 1975 at the local prosecutor's office.

She worked her way up to the chief deputy post before leaving in 1981 to pursue a private legal practice where she found herself on the opposite side of the courtroom, defending those she had been seeking to lock up.

She took another big leap in 1984 by running against and defeating incumbent judge and fellow Republican Terry Johnston.

After winning a general election challenge against Democrat Thomas Webber, who later made it to the bench himself, Harper spent the next 12 years handling small claims and misdemeanor cases before running for her circuit court seat that was left open by the retirement of Raymond Kickbush.

"When he was announcing, I was down filing (as a candidate) in Indianapolis," she said.

Breaking ground for juveniles

The leap to circuit court, which she held on to through three additional elections, put more serious, felony-level cases before her. But what drew her to seek out the post was its role in running the county's juvenile system.

The move followed years of watching one generation of a family after another wind up in legal trouble.

"They were 18, and now they were getting charged with the same things," Harper said. "I said, 'There's got to be another way.'"

Harper and her team led the way with one of the state's first family courts, the creation of a juvenile drug court and other progressive programs.

Harper said she believes children are like blank blackboards.

"I'm a product of what my parents showed me," she said.

She named her son, Jim Harper, as the greatest pride in her life. Her son followed in the footsteps of both her and his father, Bob Harper, in becoming a lawyer and running for public office.

She was married to former Porter Superior Court Judge Dave Chidester, who is a Democrat like her son.

Being a judge and attending as many as 400 meetings a year can be isolating and takes its toll on friendships, Harper had said.

"I want to be Mary again at the end of this," she said ahead of her retirement. "I want to be able to walk my dog and not worry about jumping in my car to get to the courthouse."

Harper said time has a way of moving forward quickly.

"It sneaks up on you, big time," she said.