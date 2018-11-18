Sherri Lopez said you never know how much a few used towels, some dishes or extra clothing mean to someone who's lost everything until you see the expression on their faces.
Lopez, formerly of Valparaiso and Portage, rode out Hurricane Michael on Oct. 10 at the Panama City, Florida, police station where her fiance, Thomas Henderson, works as a civilian quartermaster.
The two and their home survived the Category 4 hurricane but people are still struggling to put their lives back together, Lopez said.
There are still thousands of people in shelters, she said. Many areas are still without power. Some youngsters have gone back to school, but some schools are still being used as shelters.
Lopez said there is a shortage of available housing because so many homes were damaged or destroyed. Some victims, along with emergency crews, are still staying at the hotel where she works in Panama City Beach.
Stores are slowly reopening, if they are reopening at all.
Lopez has been working to collect items — anything from household goods to clothing to toys — and distributing them to people in need. She posted some pictures on Facebook and the idea "blossomed overnight," she said, with people from the Region wanting to help.
One of those people is Ashley Riccio, whose family owns M&S Collision in Valparaiso and Chesterton.
"My heart breaks for them," Riccio said of Michael's victims. "I couldn't even imagine what life would be like for them."
She's set up collection boxes at both their locations, 553 S. Washington, Valparaiso, and 1561 Calumet, Chesterton, for people to drop off items that will be shipped or transported to Lopez for distribution.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department, where Henderson worked for 26 years, is also acting as a collection site, said Sgt. Jamie Erow. Anyone can drop off donations to the attention of the civil bureau during business hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekdays, 2755 Ind. 49.
Lopez said they will take anything that can be of use to someone with nothing.
"People don't think about our winters. Sometimes it gets in the 30s. If you have a spare coat, donate it," she said, adding she's hoping Region folks will keep Hurricane Michael victims in their minds as they sort through their closets or even their children's toys in making room for gifts this coming holiday season.
Riccio said getting items down to Lopez will depend on what and how much they receive. Small batches can be shipped, she said, adding they also have a friend with a transportation company they are hoping can take a load down to Florida.
"We'll get it down there ourselves if we have to," Riccio said.
Once she receives the donations, Lopez said she will make sure they get to people who need them the most.