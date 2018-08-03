VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a young girl in Valparaiso while her mother was "locked up."
Louis Washington pleaded guilty to a reduced felony count of child molesting in return for a sentence of eight years behind bars with all but time served suspended and to be spent on formal probation.
Washington has been in jail since Nov. 28, 2017 and sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 31 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
The victim, whose age is described in court documents only as being under 14, told police that Washington had inappropriately touched her in a house on Chicago Street, according to charging information.
She said she told an uncle, who confronted Washington. Washington then apologized to the girl, according to court documents.
When the girl's mother heard about the allegations, she confronted Washington and asked why he did not tell her.
"Washington stated that he forgot about it, and he didn't remember touching (the girl)," according to police. "He did however admit to apologizing to her."
The uncle reportedly told police that Washington was extremely intoxicated on the night in question and "appeared to feel badly about his actions" when later confronted.
"Washington explained to (the girl) that he was drunk and he didn't know what he was doing," according to court documents.
Defense attorney Bob Harper said there are plans to transfer Washington's probation, sex offender registration and sex offender treatment requirement to his current home of Kansas City, Missouri.
Clymer took the proposed plea agreement under consideration until sentencing.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
