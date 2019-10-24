VALPARAISO — It is not unusual for employees of the local Plato's Closet resale store to occasionally find small amounts of money tucked away and forgotten in clothing submitted for purchase at the secondhand store, store owner Tammy Wendland said.
But when an employee reached into the pocket of a man's jacket earlier this month and retrieved a fat wad of $100 and $20 bills totaling $7,000, Wendland said she knew her day was going to be anything but usual.
Wendland was off-site at a chamber of commerce event when the employee called her cellphone to report the find.
"I said, 'A what?' You found what?" she said.
After having the employee lock up the money, Wendland said she made her way back to the store at 3125 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso and counted out the bills.
While the amount of cash surprised her and her employee, recovering money and other items comes with the business of clothing resale, Wendland said. She said they once found someone's wedding ring.
There has never been a question about doing everything possible to reunite the discovered items with their rightful owners, Wendland said.
"You always do the right thing," she said. "I just don't see any other option in life."
Using the identification information taken from everyone selling clothing and accessories to the store, Wendland said she learned the jacket belonged to a fellow business owner she knew in Valparaiso.
To be sure the money was his, however, Wendland said she did not give any details when first reaching out to him. It was not until she met up with him that it became clear the money was his.
"He said, 'I know what you have,' " she said. "It seemed like a movie."
The man, who does not want to be identified, had hidden away the cash for safekeeping and forgot where he placed it, Wendland said.
The money in the jacket then wound up with other clothing in the trunk of a car for months before it was dropped off at Plato's Closet Valparaiso to be sold.