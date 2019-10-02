7th annual Bret Laczynski "Love You More" benefit

WHY: To raise money for clinical trial research of pediatric brain tumors at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, as well as the SELF School of Porter County, in honor of Bret Laczynski, a Chesterton teen who died from brain cancer in 2012. "Love you more" was one of his catchphrases.

WHAT: Dinner with cocktails, dancing, entertainment, auctions and raffles. Guests must be 21 and over and dress in cocktail attire (suit and tie for men).

WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 15 with registration and cocktail hour at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Avalon Manor, 3550 E. U.S. Route 30 in Hobart.

HOW: For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thebretlaczynskibcrf.com.