Four families in a Chesterton neighborhood have all had to deal with one of the most difficult experiences imaginable: having a child with cancer.
But they have all supported one another — and their neighbors have been there as well.
For all of September, the light poles in the Porter County subdivision were wrapped with gold ribbons to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
"We thought maybe it would open people's eyes. When we were walking around the subdivision, we had a lot of people come outside asking, 'What does the ribbon mean?'" said Lisa Hood, 54, who lost her 19-year-old son, Bret Laczynski, to cancer in 2012. "Unless they've experienced it or somebody they know has, they would have no way of knowing what the gold ribbon means."
Every year about 15,000 kids in the United States are diagnosed with cancer, which is leading cause of death by disease for children, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. Yet pediatric cancer receives only a small percentage of the overall research funding for the disease. These families — and their neighbors — hope to change that.
"This gets people talking, and if you get people talking, they'll learn how tough it is for the kids and you hope they'll make a choice to donate money (for research or organizations that support families)," said Melissa Stasny, 46, whose 14-year-old son, Parker, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 3.
Parker Stasny had to have chemotherapy and radiation and a stem cell transplant, but all these years later is doing well. He plays freshman football for Chesterton High School.
"When you're in the thick of it, it is really, really hard," said Melissa, a membership coordinator and personal trainer at the Valparaiso Family YMCA. "You are surrounded by sick kids ... and they're passing away. There's nothing like going to a funeral with a small coffin, for any reason at all.
"So to see children that have survived it and that are 14 years old that are living life to its fullest, trying to leave cancer in its rearview, that's what we want to do. We want to bring hope to that."
Melissa reached out to one of her neighboring families, the Raffins, after their daughter Bella's cancer diagnosis two years ago.
"Any kind of cancer is brutal, but to see a child suffer ... it's just such a wicked thing," said Brandy Raffin, a 46-year-old homemaker. "The good things is kids are resilient."
In July 2017, then 8-year-old Bella Raffin started complaining of back and neck pain. "It was not typical pain," Brandy recalled.
After days of tests at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, Bella was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.
She went through chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, surgery to remove a tumor and stem cell transplants.
"On Nov. 28 or 2018, all of her scans came back clean," Brandy said. "It's quite a treatment plan for a little kid, but she did it and she's doing alright."
She missed a year of her education but is now in fourth grade at a Catholic school in Valparaiso. She likes gymnastics, dancing, pop music, fashion, "the whole slime craft craze — everything a 10-year-old girl likes," her mom said.
After Bella's diagnosis, her mother remembers her asking, "Why do you think God chose me to have cancer? ... Not that I want anyone else to have it."
"Maybe we're supposed to spread awareness and do things like this, whatever can help," Brandy said.
Hood has been bringing attention to pediatric cancer and raising money for research since her son's death seven years ago.
She said Bret was a "perfectly healthy, normal 10-year-old boy" in 2002, playing soccer and earning straight As, before he started tiring and getting headaches. Doctors at first thought it was a bad virus, until he got double vision and could hardly walk. A CT scan found a golf ball-sized mass in the back of his brain. "Everything kind of spiraled out of control from that point on," recalled Hood, a homemaker.
He spent the first couple of years in a hospital getting treated. But the cancer eventually went into remission.
Then, right around the 10-year anniversary of his diagnosis, another lump was found on the back of his head. He died not long after.
"He was one of those kids who made you feel good when you were around him," his mom recalled. "He was a very special little boy."
Hood started a foundation in his honor and has had golf outings and benefit dinners — one is scheduled for November — to support other families dealing with childhood cancer and prevent others from ever having to in the first place.
"It's not just the child, it's the whole family that has to go through it," she said, adding: "A lot of people don't know that funding for these clinical trials solely relies on little foundations like ours and people in our community."