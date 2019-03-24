MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is looking for 100 local kids to send to camp in Michigan this summer, at no cost.
The camp of Little Pine Island is located in Comstock, Michigan, near Grand Rapids. The Salvation Army community centers from all over northern Indiana and Western Michigan send children to this camp every year for an educational summertime experience.
Provided free of charge thanks to a grant through the Duneland Health Council and donations from the community, this camp is perfect for kids whose families cannot otherwise afford summer camp.
All costs are covered for the first 100 Michigan City children to register, including transportation to and from camp, meals, housing and activities.
“This is a great opportunity for us to reach the kids who have never experienced summer camp,” said Major Dale Simmons, who operates the local Salvation Army with his wife, Major Becky Simmons. “This camp gives kids a chance to get out of Michigan City to enjoy an exciting week of summer fun with their peers.”
Children who sign up for camp can choose from one of several different camping experiences, including sports, STEAM and high adventure, and are allowed to attend two different camps. However, each camp has eligibility requirements based on age and/or grade level, as well as limited space.
Registration for summer camp will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 24 at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin St. Parents should be sure to bring immunization records, insurance information and proof of residency for each child who will be attending camp.
More information regarding summer camps will be available at registration, or call 219-874-6885.