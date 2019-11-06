VALPARAISO — Members of the Friends & Newcomers of Porter County celebrated the season at a recent Friendsgiving Dinner at a home in Shorewood.
It was one of the many events the group holds throughout the year to celebrate fellowship.
Some of the social club’s current activities include bunco, mah jongg, euchre, pinochle, craft corner, lunch bunch, monthly breakfasts, many excursions to interesting places, game day, and several themed social parties throughout the year.
The goal of the club is to welcome new members of the community and provide fellowship and fun for women, with men included in some of the activities. Members need not be new to the community to join in the fun.
For more information, call Mary at 219-707-5926 or Deb at 219-707-5746 or visit their website at www.newcomersnwi.com.