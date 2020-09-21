From Portage to Sierra Leone, Brewer reflects on career as U.S. ambassador

Maria Brewer has gone far since her childhood in Portage. Last week, she celebrated three years in her post as U.S. ambassador to Sierra Leone.
“I’m used to people looking past me to find the diplomat,” Brewer said.
And now she’s the ambassador.
Brewer, who is Hispanic, said many people overseas look at her and wonder, “Are you really an American?”
She reminds them, “We don’t all look alike.”
Brewer has dark hair, dark eyes and darker skin than a stereotypical European American, she noted.
The United States is still a melting pot, the land of opportunity that immigrants have flocked to for more than two centuries.
Depending on the person and the circumstances, she said, the person might be told, “I am what an American looks like.”
“We’re all equally American,” she said.
Even in the State Department, being from the Midwest isn’t common. People in the foreign service tend to come from the East and West coasts, she said.
It’s important for the State Department to get a good mix of people, and not just with demographic or geographic diversity. A variety of skills are needed, too.
The State Department needs people with information technology skills, nurses, doctors and others.
“The foreign service is a more diverse group than you think,” Brewer said.
She was from Portage. Her mother’s family is Mexican, and her father’s family is Slovak.
Portage was “not terribly segregated or anything like that,” of course, but she stood out.
*Now that she is stationed in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, she keeps a book with photos of Indiana parks in her office to tell others what Indiana is like, she said. On the cover is a photo of the Indiana Dunes.
Freetown is a seaport on the western edge of Africa.
Valparaiso University helped prepare Brewer for her State Department career.
While VU was “not the most integrated university,” she said, university officials were making an effort to broaden horizons.
Brewer joined a Hispanic student group and lived in a house set aside for Spanish majors, where Spanish was spoken. A house for German students to do the same thing is at VU now.
“My Spanish improved quite a bit,” Brewer said.
VU “worked very hard” to sharpen foreign students’ English skills to prepare them to take college-level classes at the same time, she said.
She spent a semester studying at Universidad de las Americas in Puebla, Mexico.
Brewer also had a Japanese roommate for a time at VU.
At VU, Brewer had two majors — Spanish and international economics and cultural affairs, a program that taught her economics, geography and world history — subjects that prepared her well for her future career.
In her senior year, Brewer was taking the LSAT and GSAT tests while figuring out what direction to go with graduate school when her adviser suggested the State Department’s foreign service exam.
“What the heck, we’ll take it, and we’ll see how it goes,” Brewer decided.
The classes she took for the international economics and cultural affairs program prepared her well for the written exam, she said. An oral component followed about 18 months later in Chicago.
“In the end, it worked out fantastically,” Brewer said.
“On movies and TV, it seemed so glamorous. The reality is so different.”
Brewer has served in Africa, southern Asia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka — “a variety of countries,” she said.
This year, COVID-19 has affected her work, just as it has everyone else’s. More meetings are done by phone and by videoconference. Masks are worn in public places and at small meetings.
“It is tough,” Brewer said, to read faces when the lower half is covered by a mask. Being a diplomat requires not just hearing what people say but also using nonverbal cues to discern what they’re thinking when they say it.
Brewer also appreciates more the “in-between parts” of life — the relationship-building that goes on during coffee breaks, the small talk that goes on while waiting for a meeting to begin and casual greetings with colleagues.
“That social interaction, it really makes things so much easier, so much richer,” Brewer said.
Editor's note: This has has been corrected from an earlier version. Brewer is stationed in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone
