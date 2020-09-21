From Portage to Sierra Leone, Brewer reflects on career as U.S. ambassador

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maria Brewer has gone far since her childhood in Portage. Last week, she celebrated three years in her post as U.S. ambassador to Sierra Leone.

“I’m used to people looking past me to find the diplomat,” Brewer said.

And now she’s the ambassador.

Brewer, who is Hispanic, said many people overseas look at her and wonder, “Are you really an American?”

She reminds them, “We don’t all look alike.”

Brewer has dark hair, dark eyes and darker skin than a stereotypical European American, she noted.

The United States is still a melting pot, the land of opportunity that immigrants have flocked to for more than two centuries.

Depending on the person and the circumstances, she said, the person might be told, “I am what an American looks like.”

“We’re all equally American,” she said.

Even in the State Department, being from the Midwest isn’t common. People in the foreign service tend to come from the East and West coasts, she said.