PORTAGE — In his 11 years, arson K-9 Bosco racked up nine felony convictions and helped investigators across northern Indiana secure charges in a number of other cases.
But Bosco, an American field Labrador, wasn't bred to detect accelerants.
He began life as a pet, living in an elderly man's garage in upstate New York, said Lt. Jeremy Himan, of the Portage Fire Department.
The man's family persuaded him to turn over Bosco to a shelter operated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, where he was found by the New York State Academy of Fire Science.
Academy staff tested Bosco for energy and "play drive" and determined he would make a good arson K-9, Himan said. As a reward for his hard work, Bosco gets to play, he said.
The Portage Fire Department began researching what it would take to obtain an arson K-9 in 2008, and Himan was accepted to a program at the New York academy in 2010. He and Bosco trained for eight weeks, but Himan recalled Bosco always showed great promise.
On the first day of training, Bosco received a 45-minute introduction to the smell of gasoline. It took him just 20 seconds to find the scent during his first search, Himan said.
"Flash forward 10 years," Himan said Sunday during a gathering to honor Bosco, who recently was diagnosed with terminal cancer. "He still has the same drive. As soon as I put his harness on and give him some commands, he'll totally ignore everyone."
Bosco and Himan have responded to more than 100 fires.
In one of those cases, 31-year-old Anthony LaPorta was sentenced to 80 years in prison for fatally stabbing his neighbor Adam Giordano, 32, during a burglary and using toilet cleaner to set Giordano's Cedar Lake home ablaze.
Bosco and Himan also responded to the saddest of fire scenes: those where children lost their lives.
Cousins Jayden Mitchell, 5, A’laya Pickens, 4, and Yaleah Cohen, 2, died in a fire Dec. 23, 2016, at a two-story apartment at 4492 W. 23rd Court in Gary's Oak Knoll Apartments. Investigators found a gas container in the home and evidence that an accelerant had been used, records show.
No charges have been filed in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.
Bosco also responded to the scene of a fire in Flora, Indiana, on Nov. 21, 2018, that killed four sisters and critically injured their mother, Himan said.
Fire Chief Tim Sosby said Bosco is an uplifting presence in the firehouse.
"He's running all over the place," he said. "He will wear you out. If you have a tennis or a Wiffle ball, he will literally chase that thing until he collapses or your arm falls off. He's a happy dog."
Despite losing his spleen in a surgery five weeks ago, Bosco cheerfully greeted the many people who came to wish him well Sunday.
Staci Goveia, of Protecting K-9 Heroes, organized Sunday's event and presented Himan, his wife, Mandie, and their sons, Cooper, 7, and Mason, 5, with a portrait of Bosco and other items.
Goveia's nonprofit has awarded 175 protective vests to police K-9s since June 2017, she said. On Sunday, she presented Portage police Officer Roger Peele and K-9 Odin with a vest.
As Goveia held up a portrait of Bosco during her presentation, Himan's son Cooper excitedly asked, "That's hand drawn?"
Bosco lives with Himan and his family, and his boys are taking Bosco's diagnosis hard, he said.
"I work 24-hour shifts, so he goes to work with me," he said. "On his first day off, he sleeps in my youngest son's room. On his second day off, he sleeps in my older son's room."
Himan has researched what might have caused Bosco's cancer and learned it can be genetic or come from overexposure to carcinogens, he said.
Bosco's illness might be related to his work, Goveia said, and she wanted to honor him for his service.
"He's had a great career," she said.