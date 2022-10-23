Funding approved for Valparaiso opera house

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council has reached a compromise on funding for the Memorial Opera House renovations and for nonprofits: Each side gets money through the American Rescue Plan Act, but not as much as either had hoped.

The revised spending plan approved 6-1 last week — Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, voted "no" — goes to the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 1.

Funding for the 1893 Memorial Opera House wasn’t in the plan approved by the ARPA steering committee after extensive public input. The commissioners approved that recommended plan without changes.

The compromise on funding for nonprofits and the opera house came after Project Neighbors offered to reduce its funding request to $700,000, council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said. Project Neighbors had sought $1 million to address homelessness in the county.

That cut prompted the council to reduce funding for other nonprofits by 10%. Nonprofits will get $8.9 million from that fund now.

The opera house project was pegged at $7.5 million, but the county will pay $5 million as part of the $33 million in federal ARPA funds. The Memorial Opera House Foundation will need to come up with the remainder.

The project includes extensive renovations to the building, including plumbing, HVAC, electrical and masonry; and a connector to the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door, which will open up the opera house lobby and provide accessible restrooms in the connector. The sheriff’s residence will house offices and storage for the opera house.

The 1871 old jail connected to the sheriff’s residence will be used by the Porter County Museum to tell the story of how the jail was used. The museum, which moved across Franklin Street to its new location, now offers an exhibit on mastodon bones found in south Porter County.

At the council meeting, resident Rebecca Tomerlin asked the council to fund the nonprofits. She was a member of the Nonprofits and Employers Subcommittee. “My only concerns are that many of us spent many, many hours listening to all these nonprofits” and their needs and had faith in the process, she said. “I am concerned that we are using some of those funds to fill a gap in our budget.”

It might be logical to do so, she agreed, but then asked a different question: “Is it ethical to do?”

“We have a lot of people who are homeless,” she said. “We’re not all government workers, but we do need the government, and we do need your help.”

At previous council meetings, the ARPA money for nonprofits was held up by a discussion over maintaining county facilities, including the Memorial Opera House, Porter County Jail and center garage.

The jail and highway garage weren’t included in the final ARPA agreement approved by the council. The bonds for construction of the jail are set to be paid off soon.

Money for the opera house was included in the original plan approved by the commissioners, but it was withdrawn and the process restarted with extensive public comment and involvement amid criticism of funding for the opera house project.