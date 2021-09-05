Gardeners honored for conservation work

VALPARAISO — A team of master gardeners has been honored for its work in using native plants and conservation for Christ Lutheran Church.

Some of the gardeners have spent more than 25 years crafting the landscape for the church and its neighbors on Campbell Street.

The Porter County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has recognized them with a Conservationist of the Year Award for 2021.

Betty Luckett, who has a degree in biology, said the group is always changing the gardens and succeeds by working with nature. They tried to replace a cluster of cattails with a few hundred native plant plugs, but the cattails survived and remain outside the church windows.

“What impressed us the most about this group of gardeners was their focus on conservation,” Porter County SWCD Chairman Brad Hunter said. “There is purpose in everything they create from establishing pollinator habitat to safeguarding water quality. It’s more than just making the church grounds look nice.”

Among the conservation showpieces is the bioswale, abundant with native plants, in the church parking lot. The seasonal blooms attract a wide variety of butterflies and bees. The plants also filter the water leaving the parking lot.