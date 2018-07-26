VALPARAISO — Alligator and elephant toes sound daring, perhaps, but they’re lip smacking enough to be in high demand from some of the more than 70 food vendors at the Porter County Fair.
Cameron Wickhorst, of Portage, liked the alligator nuggets he had for lunch at the fair Tuesday so much that he went back for more the next day.
‘’They’re really good,’’ he said.
Don Smith, operator of ’Porky’s BBQ, serves up the Cajun-style alligator nuggets dipped in batter and fried then sprinkled with a slightly spicy pepper, salt and other seasonings.
The Daytona Beach, Florida, man said only his country-style ribs are more popular at the fairs he serves food at nationwide and people curious enough to try them usually come back for more.
‘’Everybody is skeptical. They’re thinking it’s chicken but it’s not chicken. It’s seriously gator,’’ Smith said.
The elephant toes are actually miniature elephant ears.
Five silver dollar-shaped fried pieces of dough sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar come with each order.
They can also be topped with peanut butter and chocolate or a combination of both.
Christina Bernat, of Flint, Michigan, said she first began serving elephant toes at her traveling ‘’Town Fryer’’ vending station in the spring for people not wanting to tackle a whole elephant ear.
‘’We have something bite sized,’’ she said.
Other foods more on the unusual side include deep fried ravioli, sweet potato curly fries and half-pound hamburgers.
On the gourmet side of things anything from sirloin tips to cheese steak sandwiches and chicken teriyaki can be found.
Beatrice Sutton, of Valparaiso, and her 16-year old granddaughter, Mackinzie Magil from LaPorte County stuck their plastic forks into a dish of chicken Alfredo as soon as they were handed the order.
‘’It’s good. It’s great,’’ Sutton said.
Traditional fair offerings range from corn dogs, pizza and ears of sweet corn to snow cones and freshly squeezed lemonade.
Danielle Heckler couldn’t wait to get a funnel cake topped with Bavarian cream.
The Valparaiso-area woman said she tried her first funnel cake last year at the fair and just had to have another one.
She planned on sharing it with her husband, Blake, seemed to be watering at the mouth
‘’It tastes like a Bavarian cream donut but it’s a little more crunchy,’’ he said.