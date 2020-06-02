George Floyd death is part of wider problem of violence, Valparaiso protesters say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Standing outside the downtown courthouse holding signs advocating non-violence is nothing new for local resident Richard Stith.

Only this time, rather than drawing attention to issues such as abortion, the death penalty or war, Stith and a small group of others joined in the chorus from across the country in denouncing last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who died after his neck was kneeled on by a white Minneapolis police officer.

"We stand with the great numbers of peaceful protesters, refusing to ignore the central problem that has provoked all the demonstrations: continuing race inequalities in the United States and their lethal consequences for people of color," he said in a prepared statement. "The life and dignity of each person must be defended, especially the lives of those on the margins who are most vulnerable."

The group represented the Consistent Life Network, which says it is committed to the protection of life against issues such as war, abortion, poverty, racism, the death penalty and euthanasia.

"We believe that these issues are linked under a 'consistent ethic of life,'" the group said. "We challenge those working on all or some of these issues to maintain a cooperative spirit of peace, reconciliation, and respect in protecting the unprotected."