George Floyd death is part of wider problem of violence, Valparaiso protesters say

VALPARAISO — Standing outside the downtown courthouse holding signs advocating non-violence is nothing new for local resident Richard Stith.
Only this time, rather than drawing attention to issues such as abortion, the death penalty or war, Stith and a small group of others joined in the chorus from across the country in denouncing last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who died after his neck was kneeled on by a white Minneapolis police officer.
"We stand with the great numbers of peaceful protesters, refusing to ignore the central problem that has provoked all the demonstrations: continuing race inequalities in the United States and their lethal consequences for people of color," he said in a prepared statement. "The life and dignity of each person must be defended, especially the lives of those on the margins who are most vulnerable."
The group represented the Consistent Life Network, which says it is committed to the protection of life against issues such as war, abortion, poverty, racism, the death penalty and euthanasia.
"We believe that these issues are linked under a 'consistent ethic of life,'" the group said. "We challenge those working on all or some of these issues to maintain a cooperative spirit of peace, reconciliation, and respect in protecting the unprotected."
Valparaiso resident Mike Garcher, who held a sign that read, "End the violence — Recognize humanity," said, "I do believe everyone has a responsibility to call for a change."
Garcher, who worked as a nurse at an in-patient psychiatric unit, said there is need for police to have a mental health professional available to provide help to first responders during calls.
He also voiced concern about police across the nation using military equipment, as has been seen in much of the news coverage of the George Floyd protests.
The violence everyone is seeing is nothing new, but is now more visible as a result of widespread access to video equipment, Stith said. This provides a unique opportunity to change.
"It's kind of a teachable moment," said the former Valparaiso University professor.
The peaceful demonstration did not go unnoticed by police. Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon stopped by momentarily to check in and then was on his way.
