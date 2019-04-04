George Sloan, MD, named VNA Physician of the Year

At the Visiting Nurse Association of NWI annual dinner, George E. Sloan, MD was named VNA Physician of the Year.
In presenting the award, VNA President/CEO Bob Franko said Sloan’s approach to patients and their families is extraordinarily compassionate. "He listens carefully, answers tough questions honestly, and spends the extra time every person needs in order to gain some understanding of what they can expect." Franko added that not only is Sloan kind and compassionate with VNA Hospice patients, but that kindness also extends to the nurses who follow his direction.
Sloan graduated cum laude from medical school at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, in 1994. His internal medicine residency was at New York University Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital. His hematology/oncology fellowship was at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois. He practiced in the Chicago area for four years before joining Cancer Health Treatment Centers in 2004. Sloan has a wide-range of clinical interests including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and hematological malignancies. Dr. Sloan also serves as a volunteer clinical assistant professor of medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine Northwest.