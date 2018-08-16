VALPARAISO — BeLinda Georgeff is being promoted to president and CEO of the Family & Youth Services Bureau following President and CEO Lisa Jordan’s planned retirement on Dec. 31.
The agency’s board of directors made the announcement Wednesday.
Jordan has worked in a variety of positions at the agency for 23 years. She has overseen over 20 different programs that have served over 4,000 families and youth each year. Offerings have changed as needs have evolved.
Among the agency’s programs are CASA, court-appointed special advocates; healthy families; juvenile justice services, and top shop, in which a shop on Lincolnway offers new mothers baby supplies in exchange for coupons they receive for engaging in well-baby practices.
Georgeff, the FYSB’s current vice president, has worked closely with Jordan for the last eight years.
“BeLinda’s dedication to children spans her career as a therapist and counselor. BeLinda possesses many years of first-hand experience supporting children,” Jordan said in a prepared statement. “Her administrative skills were demonstrated when she took leadership of the agency’s Risk Management Program. Although she continued to work directly with adolescents in her leadership role, she also excelled in the many administrative aspects that were presented.
“BeLinda then moved completely into FYSB’s administrative management assuming supervision of clinical staff and grants management. BeLinda possesses the unique combination of therapeutic insight and solid leadership skills.”
The Family & Youth Services Bureau was established in 1972 to support youth and families in Porter County.