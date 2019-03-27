Girls’ Giving Fund 2019 kick off event takes place April 11

VALPARAISO — The 2019 Girls’ Giving Fund is kicking off with an informational event at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Porter County Community Foundation located at 1401 Calumet Ave.
The Girls’ Giving Fund is a newly established giving circle with the Porter County Community Foundation. This group is made up of 7-to 13-year-old girls from all over Porter County. The circle was launched in spring 2018 to empower young givers with the knowledge that they can make a difference in the community and allow this new generation to experience the joy of giving.
The goal is to have each young woman raise $100 on her own and encourage other young women to do the same. The money raised will support the Girls’ Giving Fund and will be given away in a grant to a Porter County nonprofit.
In their first year, 26 girls collectively raised more than $3,000 and the first-ever Girls’ Giving Fund grant was awarded to the Porter County Parks Department.
The Girls’ Giving Fund is about educating young women on the needs of the community, showing them the power of collective giving, teaching young women how to make decisions using their heads & their hearts, and helping them realize they can make a difference in the community.
If you know of a young woman between 7-to 13-years-old who is interested in participating and attending this event, contact Bonny Hildebrand at the Foundation at 219-465-0294. For more information on this giving circle, visit www.pccf.gives/girlsgivingfund.