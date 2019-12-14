SOUTH HAVEN — A Salvation Army bell-ringer braving Wednesday night's cold temperatures outside the Chesterton Jewel-Osco store was rewarded with the discovery of a gold coin valued at $1,420.
While past gold coins have been wrapped up in paper carrying poems or song lyrics, this coin was simply dropped into the well-known red kettle bucket by itself sometime during the evening, said Angie Kalin, development director for the Porter County Salvation Army.
"This one, of course, stood out," she said.
The donation was a Krugerrand gold coin from South Africa, Kalin said.
The generous donation came at a good time, she said. The county's Salvation Army is behind on its goal of $110,000 this season.
All money generated is used exclusively throughout Porter County and funds emergency assistance and programs such as Pathway of Hope, which is designed to break the cycle of poverty, Kalin said.
Anyone wanting to help the local Salvation Army reach its goal is encouraged to register online at registertoring.com, she said.
The last of the bell ringing takes place Christmas Eve.
"We're really in it for that last push," she said.