CHESTERTON — The state has reportedly made a last-minute change that should help prevent further congestion at its road improvement project at Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road.

The right turn lane from northbound Ind. 49 to eastbound Indian Boundary Road will not be closed as planned, town officials announced.

Chesterton Assistant Town Engineer Matt Gavelek reportedly told the town council this week that the Indiana Department of Transportation opted for the change just hours before crews were to begin placing traffic barrels in the roadway to prepare for the lane restriction.

The Ind. 49 project is already resulting in long delays along southbound Ind. 49 from the traffic light at Indian Boundary Road. The location is just south of the popular Indiana Dunes State Park and Indiana Dunes National Park properties.

The congestion should also be eased somewhat when an alternative route is made available by the upcoming reopening of Brummitt Road between Indian Boundary Road and County Road 1225 North to the south, the town said.

The heavily-travelled north-south route, which has been closed for some time for a bridge project, is scheduled to reopen July 21, town officials said.

"This will allow motorists east of Ind. 49 to navigate their way to East Porter Ave. and from there access Ind. 49 and points south and west," the town reported.

