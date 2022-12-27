Goose rescued from frozen sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, DNR says

CHESTERTON — A Canada goose nearly fell victim to the recent cold snap had it not been for the quick action of a few beachgoers and emergency responders.

Visitors to the local Indiana Dunes State Park Monday came across a goose frozen in the sand along the edge of Lake Michigan, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Several of the visitors made an unsuccessful attempt to free the bird and then contacted the Porter Volunteer Fire Department for help, the DNR said.

The goose was safely freed from the ice and then taken to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary center for treatment.

"Great work by all," the DNR said.

