HAMMOND — Attorneys for the state and federal government asked a U.S. District Court judge Wednesday to approve a revised settlement agreement with U.S. Steel for wastewater violations at its Midwest Plant in Portage.
The U.S. EPA and Indiana Department of Environmental Management said they made several changes to their April 2018 proposed consent decree with U.S. Steel in response to nearly 2,700 comments, according to court records.
The revised agreement now includes a three-year sampling program along Lake Michigan’s shoreline that U.S. Steel anticipates will cost it about $600,000. Other changes include more robust notification procedures than initially contemplated and clarification of language that says U.S. Steel must comply with such procedures, records state.
U.S. Steel previously agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for its April 2017 spill of hexavalent chromium, the toxic chemical featured in the movie “Erin Brockovich.”
U.S. Steel spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017. The spill not far from Lake Michigan led to the closure of several beaches and a shutdown at Indiana American Water’s Ogden Dunes intake facility.
The consent decree addresses the April 2017 spill and other Clean Water Act violations dating back to 2013.
The Surfrider Foundation and Chicago sued U.S. Steel in early 2018, before the government announced the proposed consent decree in April 2018. Since that time, a federal judge granted Surfrider and Chicago permission to intervene in the government case.
Surfrider Foundation said Thursday it was still considering its next steps.
“Although Surfrider is still in the process of reviewing the governments’ extensive filing in the case (Wednesday), our initial review causes us to be concerned that the revised proposed consent decree does not sufficiently address the underlying causes of the illegal and harmful discharges,” said Sarah Damron, chapter manager. “Surfrider is also extremely disappointed that the governments did not impose a higher penalty on U.S. Steel to reflect the severity of the violations and to deter future misconduct by U.S. Steel and other facilities in Northwest Indiana.”
Government attorneys wrote in court filings that it is difficult to compare civil penalty amounts in different settlements because each case is based on different facts.
“The $601,242 civil penalty represents a substantial and appropriate resolution of the governments’ civil penalty claims in this case,” court records state.
Government attorneys brushed off concerns about a lack of information about harm caused to the environment in April 2017, saying no evidence of a fish kill was discovered and no hexavalent chromium was detected during a lakeshore sampling program the summer after the spill.
The water sampling program U.S. Steel has agreed to fund moving forward will be conducted by a third-party organization under the direction of the state. Sampling locations will include Burns Ditch, the “mixing zone” where Burns Ditch flows into Lake Michigan, Kemil, Indiana Dunes West and Michigan City beaches, and sites near Indiana American Water intakes in Ogden Dunes and Gary.