The Family & Youth Services Bureau has received funding from the Porter County Substance Abuse Council for three programs in 2019. Funding is for Beyond the Influence Workshop series, Teen and Youth SMART Recovery and the Strengthening Families Program offered at FYSB.
Beyond the Influence Workshops are focused on helping youth, parents and all community members move beyond the influence of substances that can derail the lives of young people. The workshops provide information about the nature of and solutions to the ongoing substance abuse problems in Porter County and are offered free of charge. Family & Youth Services Bureau will host six Beyond the Influence Workshops in 2019.
Teen and Youth SMART Recovery is a self-empowering recovery support group. The program, led by trained individuals, is a global, science-based program that provides tools for overcoming addictive behavior and multiple pathways to reach and maintain sobriety. This program will be led by Family & Youth Services Bureau staff at Recovery Connection.
The Strengthening Families Program is a 14-week program offered twice a year at no cost to families with children between the ages of 12 and 17 struggling with conflict. It is an established parenting and family enrichment program based on an accredited national model utilizing evidence-based coursework. Each session includes a hot meal, teen, parent, and family groups, and childcare for younger siblings.
For more general information, call 219-464-9585 or visit www.fysb.org.