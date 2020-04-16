Grant covers purchase of life-saving equipment

LAPORTE —A grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte will help equip ambulances with some life-saving equipment.
Automated Chest Compression devices are being purchased with a $157,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.
The devices will go into each ambulance belonging to LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service, which operates bases in Michigan City, LaPorte and Wanatah.
“This gift will enable our EMS crews to deliver an even higher level of professional emergency response during transport for our citizens,” said LaPorte County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora.
Kora operates a medical practice in Michigan City.
He said manual chest compressions can be started on a cardiac arrest patient until the easy-to-store machine placed over the chest takes over with consistent, uninterrupted compressions.
Kora said a paramedic forcing oxygen into a patient’s lungs will continue doing so while the paramedic relieved of doing the chest compressions can assist with the life-saving attempt in other ways.
“Sometimes these machines are a little bit more effective in delivering those chest compressions,” he said.
Medics also no longer have to stand to deliver chest compressions in a moving ambulance.
“This is a huge step in improving crew member safety,” said LaPorte County EMS Director Andrew McGuire.
The light-weight devices expected to be delivered by the end of the month won’t be put into service until all EMS members are trained on their use, he said.
Attempts to obtain the machines through state and federal grants over the past four years were unsuccessful.
The HFL was initially funded with proceeds from the sale of LaPorte Hospital in 2016 to Community Health Systems.
HFL receives donations and hosts several major fundraising events annually like Tour de LaPorte and Holiday at the Pops to further its mission of making the community among the healthiest in the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!