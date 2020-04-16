Grant covers purchase of life-saving equipment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE —A grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte will help equip ambulances with some life-saving equipment.

Automated Chest Compression devices are being purchased with a $157,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.

The devices will go into each ambulance belonging to LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service, which operates bases in Michigan City, LaPorte and Wanatah.

“This gift will enable our EMS crews to deliver an even higher level of professional emergency response during transport for our citizens,” said LaPorte County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora.

Kora operates a medical practice in Michigan City.

He said manual chest compressions can be started on a cardiac arrest patient until the easy-to-store machine placed over the chest takes over with consistent, uninterrupted compressions.

Kora said a paramedic forcing oxygen into a patient’s lungs will continue doing so while the paramedic relieved of doing the chest compressions can assist with the life-saving attempt in other ways.

“Sometimes these machines are a little bit more effective in delivering those chest compressions,” he said.