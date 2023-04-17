VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old Michigan City man, who was found guilty last month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Noah Beller outside Beller's home on Valparaiso's north side March 3, 2021, was sentenced to 35 years behind bars, according to the court.

Keith Blake was sentenced Friday afternoon by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish in the same courtroom where a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide and carrying a gun without a license.

He was found not guilty on a third charge of murder.

Blake shot and killed Beller during a dispute over a paternity test, according to court records.

Gasps and sobs broke out in the courtroom during the trial as photos were displayed on a large screen of Beller lying on the driveway outside his home after he was shot.

Valparaiso police patrolwoman Michelle Kodicek described the shooting scene for jurors as hysterical and said she and other officers arrived to find Beller without a pulse and not breathing.

As when Beller's mother testified about holding her son as he died, Blake showed no obvious emotion to the photos of the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Oak Grove Drive.

Beller's mother, Mikalene Stoker, told jurors during the trial she had received test results the same day as the killing that cleared her son of the pregnancy in dispute.

Beller had reportedly demanded his money back for the test because it was determined he was not the father of the child in question, records show. However, a woman present at the residence continued to claim that he was the father, and the dispute became physical.

