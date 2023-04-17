VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old Michigan City man, who was found guilty last month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Noah Beller outside Beller's home on Valparaiso's north side March 3, 2021, was sentenced to 35 years behind bars, according to the court.
Keith Blake was sentenced Friday afternoon by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish in the same courtroom where a jury found him guilty of reckless homicide and carrying a gun without a license.
He was found not guilty on a third charge of murder.
Blake shot and killed Beller during a dispute over a paternity test, according to court records.
Gasps and sobs broke out in the courtroom during the trial as photos were displayed on a large screen of Beller lying on the driveway outside his home after he was shot.
Valparaiso police patrolwoman Michelle Kodicek described the shooting scene for jurors as hysterical and said she and other officers arrived to find Beller without a pulse and not breathing.
As when Beller's mother testified about holding her son as he died, Blake showed no obvious emotion to the photos of the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Oak Grove Drive.
Beller's mother, Mikalene Stoker, told jurors during the trial she had received test results the same day as the killing that cleared her son of the pregnancy in dispute.
Beller had reportedly demanded his money back for the test because it was determined he was not the father of the child in question, records show. However, a woman present at the residence continued to claim that he was the father, and the dispute became physical.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Christian Gibson
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301512
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nathan Shemwell
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301451
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Edwin Cabrera
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301460
Charges: OWI, felony
Matthew Gilbert
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301515
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Jaime Vargas-Gomez
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301476
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Justin Hardee
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301437
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Colin Benninghoff
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN Booking Number: 2301468
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Hannah Chapman
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301536
Charges: OWI, felony
Gilbert Bolster
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301435
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jeremiah Albertson
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Wanatah, IN Booking Number: 2301556
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Carnell Fitzpatrick
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301455
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Spencer Morgan
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Cambridge, WI Booking Number: 2301445
Charges: Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Trashawn Johnson
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Savannah, GA Booking Number: 2301532
Charges: C ounterfeiting , felony
Donald Reyes
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301561
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
James Darling Jr.
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301522
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Marquez Dabney
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301471
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
James Merritt
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301526
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keshaun Perkins
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301485
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Roger Brodien
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301450
Charges: Battery, felony
Michael Burch
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301564
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shant Kirokian
Arrest date: April 11, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Woodland Hills, CA Booking Number: 2301505
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Corey Moore
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301458
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kassie Rodriguez
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301439
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jason Craig
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301482
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Brianta Diming
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301477
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Casey Robinson
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301549
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Thomas Cox
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 71 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301558
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Mary Lou Rohrbacher
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301484
Charges: Burglary, felony
Robert Moore
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301453
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stephen Powers
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 61 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301531
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shelba Umar
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: DeForest, WI Booking Number: 2301447
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Derek Croy
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301436
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tiara Green
Arrest date: April 10, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Youngstown, OH Booking Number: 2301493
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Dustin Gertz
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301563
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Kevin Richards
Arrest date: April 8, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301452
Charges: OWI, felony
Erick DeAlba
Arrest date: April 7, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301446
Charges: Battery, felony
Marc Sheckells
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301546
Charges: Theft, felony
William Ballard
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2301540
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
David Richardson
Arrest date: April 12, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301516
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Thomas Seguin
Arrest date: April 9, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301473
Charges: OWi, misdemeanor
Deideronna Richmond
Arrest date: April 13, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number: 2301527
Charges: C ounterfeiting , felony
Andrew Marich
Arrest date: April 14, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2301552
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
