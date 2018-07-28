VALPARAISO — 4-H youths with their animals competed as individuals during the Porter County Fair and ended it having a blast going against each other in teams during the 14th annual Battle of the Barns.
The heavily attended Saturday night competition started with a game requiring the use of pulleys to elevate ping pong balls into holes at the top of a 10-feet tall wall.
Other games included trying to finish a 150-foot course on bouncy balls faster than the other teams.
Some 4-H members like 10-year old Cash Terpstra, of Kouts, were thrown off the ball more than once in the time clocked event.
‘’It was fun. It was also very hard. It’s hard to stay on there,’’ said Terpstra, a member of the eight-member Swine team.
There were 10, eight-member teams.
Jeri Gearhart, fair board director and chairman of the Battle of the Barns committee, said the idea is to reward 4-H youths for their hard work during the fair with fun activities and giving them a chance to get to know each other 4-H members.
‘’They tell each other good job. They encourage each other. It really builds fast friendships and camaraderie,’’ Gearhart said.
The atmosphere was electric at times with a 4-H member wearing a chicken suit firing up the crowded Farm Credit Show Arena.
‘’It’s really challenging but fun,’’ said 18-year old Nick Will, of Valparaiso.
‘’This is definitely fun,’’ said Brooke Wilson, 18, also of Valparaiso.
Wilson inched her ping pong ball carefully up the wall only to have it drop to the ground before she could get it into a hole.
Wilson said she was probably too excited to get her ball into a hole in a game requiring focus and a calm demeanor.
After the games, the winning team received a trophy along with ice-cream.
Truman Maxwell, 18, of Boone Grove, said the games were physically and mentally demanding with participants despite the fun wanting to win.
‘’It definitely takes a toll on your body but it’s all worth it. It kind of helps conclude the fair in a very satisfying way,'' he said.