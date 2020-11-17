Health officer warns of worsening COVID impact

“It is just continuing to climb” in the last six weeks, she said.

Porter County turned red, the worst rating for COVID, last week when the seven-day rolling rate for positive tests rose into the red zone. The number of cases had already been high enough for that rating for several weeks.

Holcomb’s executive order limits gatherings for K-12 events like athletic competitions and concerts to 25 percent capacity, with only parents and siblings allowed. The same is true for sports, clubs and leagues.

“I’m working with the school to even minimize that, depending on space,” Stamp said. Depending on the size of the facility, the number of attendees might be limited to three per family.

Testing centers

The Porter County Health Department operates two COVID-19 testing centers, in Washington Township and Portage.

What’s referred to as the Valparaiso site is just outside the city limits, at the Porter County Fairgrounds, 215 E. Division Road.

That site was planned to handle 100 tests per day, but it has handled as many as 220 in a single day, Stamp said.