Health officer warns of worsening COVID impact

VALPARAISO — Porter County might see even more restrictions put in place if the COVID-19 crisis worsens, Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said Tuesday.
That could include limiting the hours that alcohol is being sold, she said.
Seating capacity and hours could be reduced for food and drink establishments; capacity could be reduced for gyms and fitness centers; fewer people could be allowed at gatherings and events, including K-12 events; and enforcement could mean issuing fines and closure of facilities that repeatedly violate the health orders.
Gatherings in the county—"parties, weddings, funerals or whatever” – are currently capped at 25 people, and they need to wear masks and keep 6 feet apart.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest executive order is the first that allows for enforcement powers.
Stamp briefed the Board of Commissioners on the current situation.
Hospital data
As of Monday, Northwest Health Porter’s ICU beds for COVID-19 patients were full, with 10 in the ICU and five on ventilators. More than 60 COVID-19 patients total were hospitalized in the two COVID-19 units there, Stamp said.
Stamp shared county data that indicates the severity of the disease: 15% of COVID patients are seen in the emergency room, 7.2% are hospitalized, and 1% are put in intensive care.
It’s not just like a cold with a few sniffles, she stressed.
“If you’re in the hospital for COVID, you’re looking at still in the hospital for a month or more,” Stamp said.
The Indiana Department of Health reports the average ICU stay at eight days and the average stay outside the ICU for 10 days.
Long-term care facilities
Fifteen of the 65 patients hospitalized Monday were from long-term care facilities, said Curt Ellis, who maintains the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The situation is so bad currently that the Indiana National Guard is helping staff many long-term care facilities in the county, Stamp said. Ten of the county’s 16 facilities have had significant outbreaks, including more than 80 cases at one facility alone, and that’s just in the last six weeks.
“These people are really vulnerable,” Stamp said. “You can’t leave; you don’t really have a choice of who you’re exposed to.”
Of the county’s 72 deaths, about 45% have been residents of long-term care facilities.
Rapid rise, consequences
In the middle of September, the county was seeing 120 new cases a week. Last week saw 1,200 new cases.
“It is just continuing to climb” in the last six weeks, she said.
Porter County turned red, the worst rating for COVID, last week when the seven-day rolling rate for positive tests rose into the red zone. The number of cases had already been high enough for that rating for several weeks.
Holcomb’s executive order limits gatherings for K-12 events like athletic competitions and concerts to 25 percent capacity, with only parents and siblings allowed. The same is true for sports, clubs and leagues.
“I’m working with the school to even minimize that, depending on space,” Stamp said. Depending on the size of the facility, the number of attendees might be limited to three per family.
Testing centers
The Porter County Health Department operates two COVID-19 testing centers, in Washington Township and Portage.
What’s referred to as the Valparaiso site is just outside the city limits, at the Porter County Fairgrounds, 215 E. Division Road.
That site was planned to handle 100 tests per day, but it has handled as many as 220 in a single day, Stamp said.
There were some glitches getting the site operational, including the state scheduling patients for an hour early, perhaps a result of Indianapolis being in a different time zone, she said. The appointments were also scheduled for 30 minutes apart, but now they’re 15 minutes apart.
Stamp stressed the need to register online ahead of time, if possible, to reduce the wait time at the test site. On-site registrars are available for those who can’t or won’t go online ahead of time to fill out the paperwork, but that process can hold up others waiting in line.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, suggested keeping patients in their cars if possible instead of having them wait in lines.
Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, suggested two lines, one for people already registered and one for people who haven’t.
Portage’s site doesn’t have any drive-thru capability, but the fairgrounds site does.
As dire as the current situation is, “there is hope,” Stamp said, with two promising vaccines announced within the last week. However, it will take time to deploy the vaccines.
“Neither of them will be available to the public until probably mid-2021,” Stamp said.
Residents of long-term care facilities are likely to be the first to gain access to the vaccines, followed by health care providers, the at-risk population and then the general public.
