Health officer's hands tied on masks in schools

Residents who are concerned about masks and other COVID mitigation efforts in schools should take their concerns to the appropriate decision makers, he said.

Valparaiso resident Jennifer Hora interrupted the discussion to say her son’s school has the number of cases in 12 days that it had in an entire semester last year. The decision makers at the school district say they don’t have the authority to require masks, she said.

“This is not a public hearing,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. “This was to come out and give our position.”

“She wants to have a legal debate," he said.

“The agenda is full,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said. The meeting lasted two hours.

“We cannot by state law mandate masks in schools,” he said. “We’re trying to give the information to the public so the public is better informed.”

“Our health department is doing what it’s supposed to be doing. It’s giving its advice when it’s asked,” Biggs said. “This is not 1939 Berlin.”