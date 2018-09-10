HEBRON — Police on Sunday investigated disturbing social media posts linked to Hebron High School but determined they don't pose a credible threat at this time, Police Chief Joshua Noel said.
The superintendent of MSD of Boone Township notified police Sunday about the posts.
Police determined the man who made the posts is currently living on the West Coast, where he is a patient at a mental health facility, Noel said.
The posts on Facebook didn't include any outright threats, but were disturbing, he said.
"We have no evidence of a crime at this time," he said.
The incident has not affected operations at any of the town's schools, he said.
"This was just a precautionary step on the side of law enforcement," he said.