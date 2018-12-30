When Hebron’s National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society held their 18th annual Haunted House during fall break, they knew all of their hard work would lead to giving a number of families a helping hand during Christmas. This year, the group spent more than $8,000 to help purchase gifts and needed items for children in their town.
With the assistance of the Lions Club in town to help provide Angel Tree tags, the students traveled to Valparaiso’s Walmart to purchase as much as they could with their profits from the Haunted House. In all, the students bought presents and essentials for 55 children ranging from Barbie dolls, Paw Patrol toys, Legos, board games to more essential items such as boots, coats, socks and more.
When the students were shopping, they had a list of items needed and wanted by each angel. The kids are given a budget to stay within, and then about one hour to shop. Once the students are finished shopping, they all return to the school to wrap each present. When they complete this, many members of the Lions Club then pick up and deliver the gifts purchased.