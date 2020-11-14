20-year-old NWI volunteer firefighter, former marine remembered for heart of service

“He was a really upbeat person with a positive attitude,” Franzman said. “He was a Marine and he had a really good head on his shoulders.”

The 20-year-old also served as a junior firefighter for the South Haven Fire Department in 2016, said South Haven Lt. Carter Garcia.

“During his time as a junior, he was introduced to the public safety field and was excited to learn from those around him,” Garcia said. “Dustin continued on to dedicate his life to public service. We are deeply saddened by his death and are keeping his family in our thoughts."

Crystal Beard said her son graduated early from Boone Grove High School in 2018 to be able to join the Marines. After he was discharged for medical reasons, McDaniel strived to find a career where he could be of service to the community. She said his job as a correctional officer was setting the stage for his future dream job of being a police officer in Northwest Indiana.

“He was looking into going to work out sessions with Indiana State Police and he was also looking into the Valparaiso Police Department,” she said. “Everybody wanted him but he had to wait until he was 21 years old.”

“But he never had a chance to make that decision,” Paul Beard, his step-father, added.