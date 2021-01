Couple hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash on U.S. 231

HEBRON — Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving four vehicles Friday evening.

First responders were called at 5:58 p.m. to U.S. 231 south of Indiana 2 near Hebron, said Hebron Fire Department Chief Chad Franzman.

The area around the crash on U.S. 231 was closed for about two hours following the wreck and reopened by 7:30 p.m.

A car had rear-ended a trailer that did not have working brake lights, Franzman said. The initial crash caused a chain reaction, causing two other vehicles to be struck.

A couple suffered injuries and were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point by ambulance. Their current conditions are unknown and there were no other reported injuries.

