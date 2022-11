Driver trapped in vehicle with serious injuries after collision with tractor, fire chief says

HEBRON — The driver of an SUV was left traumatically injured after his vehicle collided with a tractor Friday, according to Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Franzman.

The Porter County Dispatch Center received a report at 5:39 p.m. of a crash on County Road 500 West and State Road 8. Personnel found a male trapped in his vehicle, suffering from serious injuries, Franzman said in a news release. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The male driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital, Franzman said.

Franzman said C.R. 500 West was shut down for the duration of this crash, and the fire department remained on scene during this time to assist with cleaning road debris.

Hebron fire was assisted by Northwest Health Emergency Medical Services, Washington Township fire, Porter County Dispatch, Hebron Police Department, Porter County sheriff's police, Lutheran Air and Porter County Highway Department, according to Franzman.