Governor awards state's highest honor to cornerstone of Hebron civic and community life

HEBRON — Gov. Eric Holcomb has awarded Indiana's highest civilian honor to a Hebron man whose decades of public and community service have made him a cornerstone of the Porter County community.

Standing among family, colleagues and longtime friends, Don Ensign this week was presented the "Sagamore of the Wabash" on behalf of the governor by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, in the town council chambers where Ensign served for 15 years, including nine as town council president.

The award recognizes Ensign as "one of the greatest sons of Indiana" for exhibiting "humanity in living, loyalty of friendship, wisdom in counsel and inspiration in leadership."

According to the statement accompanying the award, Ensign's measure can be seen in how different things would be "had he not been brave enough to stand, strong enough to lead and resilient enough to never quit."

Ensign has lived in Hebron for 44 years with his wife, Terri. They raised two children in the community and now have four grandchildren.

In addition to serving on the town council, Ensign has been a member of the Boone Township School Board, Hebron Redevelopment Commission, Hebron Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Park Board and the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission.