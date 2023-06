HEBRON — A 22-year-old woman from Lowell was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Hebron.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department was dispatched around 8 p.m. to the 15600 block of South Grove Road for a report of the crash. The woman was later pronounced dead, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Police believe the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse had been traveling at an extremely high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to spin, leave the road, re-enter the road, and continue eastbound across the road, Martinez said. The SUV left the road again, hitting two trees.

The passenger, a 20-year-old male from Lowell, was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point for treatment.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Brandon York Rebecca Edwards Gracey Lovitt Christopher Harbison Mathew Koch Ronald Deluna Marlene Fair Wendell Webb Barry Smith James Wayte Dwayne McMullen Curtis Sconyers Jerry McGee Kelvin Breland Jr. Daniel Calvillo Cortez Jones Luis Sanchez-Espinoza Brisedia Montenegro-Barrera Christopher Loar Jeremy Lewis Tataneisha Jones Marktwain Green William Munchenburg Robert Rohweder Michael Vasquez Tylor Ahrens Kevin Byrnes Jennifer Steinke Alyssa Ramirez Nicholas Rangel Eric Henderson Justan Ostertage Catherine Gallas Amarion Bradford Amy Aliaga John Garner III Jalen Ray Danny Contreras Tianna Campbell